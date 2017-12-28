Design flaw in Apple flagship store

Wow! Fancy!
Apple’s newest flagship store in Chicago opened with much critical acclaim for its design. Instead of being just a commercial space, Apple is using a “Town Square” store approach. Each store, like this flagship, will now be a community hub. How delightful! Right? Even the materials are amazing. The store’s walls are wraparound glass with an an ultra-thin carbon fiber roof in the recognizable shape of a Macbook cover.
Ut-oh…
Although the fancy roof has a problem. The edges of the roof slope down without any gutters to catch the melting snow. Pedestrians under the roof will get attacked by sliding snow.
Since this store is a community hub, people are supposed to gather around the store and delight in their Apple products. But now they’ll get hit by falling icicles!
Danger!
Apple had to rope off their outside community area, so nobody will get killed by the fancy sloping roof of their Town Square store. Sorry! This area of the town is off limits–too dangerous!
Maybe next time Apple will consider the actual community where their stores are built. Y’know, basic things like in Chicago, the weather gets cold. It snows. The snow falls off the roof. Don’t design a sloping roof where the snow can’t be caught or guttered off somewhere. (technically, Apple itself didn’t engineer the roof. It was an engineering company. 9to5mac user “Kiwi” explains.)
UPDATE:
This has been blogged by Daring Fireball. Which then touched off a bunch of fun tweets:
Yeah, I’m taking a jab at Apple. I think that’s allowed. But really, this is just a fun observation I had during my morning commute. I work in the Tribune Tower next door to this Apple store. I enjoy their outdoor seating area. Granted, in the one-degree weather today, I wasn’t sitting on the stairs. But when I see the stairs were roped off, that was very curious, so this was of personal interest to me. That’s reason one for me blogging about this. Personal interest–which by the way, I photographed the store with my iPhone (an iPhone 5S, that does not have iOS11 installed).
Reason two: Apple brags about the design and functionality of their ultra-thin carbon roof, which now a bit busted, because it forces Apple to rope off areas of their plaza. Many people rightfully pointed out that this happens all over Chicago in the winter. Many downtown buildings put up signs saying “Watch for falling snow and ice.” But not that many rope off large sections of the building. Most buildings put signs. Some may rope off a small area, but not as large as the area Apple was blocking. And it wasn’t even Apple roping off the area, it’s Zeller Realty Group that found the area unsafe. I’m assuming Apple didn’t have the control over these signs and ropes.
Reason three: Well, this one is stated in the blog post. Apple wants this flagship store to be a community area, and now the area is roped off. Just ironic. Yes, nobody is using the space in one-degree weather. But you have to admire the irony that the Apple design is prohibiting their expressed goal with the building.
And some fun comments from Facebook posts:
Reddit user lovethewebs accurately expressed the irony of the open space being closed.
Signs to watch for falling snow and ice are a common fixture in Chicago, as well as cordoned off areas. It’s not just the Apple store that has a problem with this, it’s a regular hazard in the area. In fact, given it’s low height, the Apple Store is probably less dangerous than most buildings. As long as it’s not caving in because of the snow and ice, I think they designed it just fine. No one wants to sit around the outdoor common area when it’s covered in snow and ice anyway.
Good points. We do see these signs all over. However, we don’t really see large areas blocked off.
And very good point about the height. The height of this roof is much much lower than the other buildings downtown.
Personally, I think it’s a great idea! The biggest problem with the Apple Store in my town is that it’s always packed to the gills with other customers. This is a beautiful and clever way to make most of them go away! Maybe I can get a spot at the Genius bar, finally.
Funny and sad… could have been titled “Rich California company has no clue what weather is”. Also, I found some typos:
“Will get by sliding snow” and “design a slopping roof”.
Thank you so much, Chris! I fixed the typos now, thanks to your help.
its not a flaw, its a feature.
Encapsulates Apple’s overarching critical dogma of visual form over function at all costs.
Oops.
Schadenfreude. “Pleasure derived from the misfortunes of others.” I am glad there is not an English word for this; one has to go to the German instead. It’s not a very becoming trait, but boy do folks love to revel in the mistakes of others.
Point very well taken. I do have a sassy negative tone to this blog post. I try to keep things upbeat in my older blog posts. I need to analyze what I have going on in my life now to see what is giving me this sassy point of view.
Buildings don’t get built willy nilly. This would have gone through a process at city hall building department, a design review would have been done. They would have been asked what was going to happen, likely they knew that the snow would slide off and closing areas around the roof was the plan all along.
Gutters are never designed to catch or direct snow.
Oh! I didn’t know that about gutters and snow. But I imagine when the snow melts on a roof, that the gutters would catch the majority of the water and funnel it away. We get icicles when there is a leak in the gutter. But with no gutters, we get icicles all over the perimeter of the roof. Correct?
Shouldn’t the local building codes have addressed this? Shouldn’t the city inspection/approval process raised red flags?
Ut-oh… or Uh-oh…?
I think either are acceptable, right?